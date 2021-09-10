iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,699. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.