iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

