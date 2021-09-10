iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $86.22. 10,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,440. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

