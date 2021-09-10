Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after acquiring an additional 330,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.