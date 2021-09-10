Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after buying an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

