Investors Buy High Volume of Warner Music Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,184 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the typical volume of 236 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

WMG stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

