Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.52. 29,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29.

