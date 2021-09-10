Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

IDLV opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

