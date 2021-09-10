Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.50. 53,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,808. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

