Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 13.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock remained flat at $$379.47 during trading hours on Friday. 1,294,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,745,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.