Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $9,232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

