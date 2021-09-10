Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $27.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IVZ stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

