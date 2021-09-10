Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.83% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,196,000.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

