InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,150,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.