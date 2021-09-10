InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 134,860 ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 1.82% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOG. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 20.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $33.44 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

