InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

