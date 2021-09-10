InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $15.24 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1,820.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,670 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $133.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

