InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $760.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $691.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.83. The stock has a market cap of $752.50 billion, a PE ratio of 393.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.