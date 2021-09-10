International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.78

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of INPP opened at GBX 170.51 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.43. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 45.05.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.