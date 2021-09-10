International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 120,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

