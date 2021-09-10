InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.99. InterDigital posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 104.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $405,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.