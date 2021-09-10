Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,340. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.