IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 550.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.18. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.