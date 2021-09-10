Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

