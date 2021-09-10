Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

