Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

