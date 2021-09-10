Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $589,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $591,920.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $677,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $80.02 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

