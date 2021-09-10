Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 10,809 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 272,919 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 104.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

