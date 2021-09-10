Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 10,809 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
