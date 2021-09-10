Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $83,734.40 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75.

PSNL stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $990.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

