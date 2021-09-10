Insider Selling: Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Sells 13,648 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$25.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

