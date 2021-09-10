Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells 3,465 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.26.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $30,152,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,727,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

