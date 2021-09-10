Insider Selling: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $517.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

