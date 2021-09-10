Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells 10,515 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

