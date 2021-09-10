Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 5,238 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,582.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 58,776 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

