Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE SLQT opened at $13.14 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.10.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
