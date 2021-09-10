Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SLQT opened at $13.14 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.