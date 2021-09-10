Insider Buying: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) CFO Acquires $39,100.00 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) CFO Robert J. Folkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV opened at $3.21 on Friday. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

