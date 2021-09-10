Insider Buying: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) CFO Acquires $39,100.00 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) CFO Robert J. Folkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OTCMKTS PETV opened at $3.21 on Friday. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.
PetVivo Company Profile
