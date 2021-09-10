Insider Buying: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Buys 145,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 145,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $6,045,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $3,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion and a PE ratio of -47.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

