Insider Buying: Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider Buys 227,603 Shares of Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang acquired 227,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,864.42 ($22,760.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Candy Club

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

