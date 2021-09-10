InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Earns Buy Rating from Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Acumen Capital in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

IPO stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 75,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

