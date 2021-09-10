Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,149,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

