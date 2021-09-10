Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.76

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 101078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

