indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 734,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,742. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.18.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

