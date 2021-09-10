Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.54. 413,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

