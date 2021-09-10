Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70.

NARI opened at $81.26 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

