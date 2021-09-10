ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 8.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 19,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.