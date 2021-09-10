Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 87,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

