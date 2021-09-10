Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMRX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 158,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,619. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

IMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

