Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.25. Immatics shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,047 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Immatics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.02.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.