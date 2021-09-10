Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.25. Immatics shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,047 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
