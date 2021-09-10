II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 28.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

