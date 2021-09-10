II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.